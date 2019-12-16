    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets Evicted; Sidharth Shukla Re-enters House

      Yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw comedian Sunil Grover and ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sunil aka Gutthi entertained the housemates with some breaking news about the contestants. He joked around with the contestants and narrated funny news headlines about their fights in the house. Gutthi also made the contestants dance to her tunes as she sang two lines on each contestant and made them dance. Also, Hina and Priyank entered the house and played a game in which, the housemates were asked to tag each other as 'zero', 'khatra', and 'friend' by giving a valid reason. Post the game, Salman announced that Madhurima Tuli is safe and joked that Shehnaz Gill will be leaving the house. She cried and asked the housemates not to leave her. Finally, Salman announced Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak's eviction.

      Also, Sidharth Shukla, who was hospitalised, will be returning to the house. As per the latest promo, Shehnaz was called to the confession room, where Sid was already present. Bigg Boss then asked Shehnaz to take Sidharth to the house. Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz didn't seem happy with Sid's re-entry.

      The promo also suggested that Rashami might break-up with Arhaan. Both were teary-eyed as they were seen discussing the confusion in their relationship with Vikas Gupta.

      Later, Bigg Boss announced this week's nomination task wherein a contestant was asked to give a reason and nominate other contestants by breaking glass on their head. Vishal Aditya Singh nominated Shefali Bagga; Arhaan nominated Paras and Shehnaz nominated Madhurima.

