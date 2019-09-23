EXCLUSIVE Pictures! Bigg Boss 13 House Turns Into A Museum & It’s Vibrant & Quirky

The Gates

One of the most eye-catching elements this year is the common gates that make way for a 20-feet vertical garden. It is in the shape of a ‘double B' and doubles up as the doors to the house. A special hide-out seating area has been carefully planted, where hopefully hearts will unite, and romance will bloom.

The Living Area

The living area is made to accommodate 14 contestants. There is a ‘jigsaw puzzle' frame, each piece of which has a different shade and this represents the contestants' characteristics. This open living space has both modern and antique pieces of living room furniture, which are especially designed for the contestants to feel at home and give them a space of comfort. The only source of their connection to the outside world is a huge flatron TV that has been placed across the seat-out - with this, the contestants will get a clear glimpse of their favourite host and react to surprise elements in the course of the season.

The walls across have large-size installations that take the shape of various hand gestures, like ‘YO', ‘Thumbs-up', ‘Peace Out', etc.

The Eye That Never Blinks!

The eye has been the main symbol since Bigg Boss' existence. A wall dedicated to the symbol has various shapes and forms of eyes spread across, which will act as a constant reminder that no one's move will go unnoticed.

The Kitchen

Gorgeous countertop, unique backsplashes, and statement lighting make the kitchen a very vibrant zone. A contemporary touch has been added where curated utensils of various shapes and sizes painted in pastel tones, have been fixated on the kitchen wall, clearly defining the area. The huge countertop has been equipped for more people to join in.

Bathroom

Again, for the first time ever, legible prints of dictionaries have been cemented at the entrance of the bathroom with doodles over it to bring out the fun and mystery elements that are set to take over. Various pop arts, add color and spunk to the walls across, bringing out the liveliness of the designs. A sit-out shaped in the form of a hot air balloon is strategically placed in the corner of the wash area, where contestants can plot and plan with ease.

The Bedroom

In a first, the contestants' bedroom will accommodate 14 spaces. Well, unconventionally, one bed is customised for three people to share. The headboard of each bed is comforted with faux fur, that will often be a place to rest heads and remember the world they left aside or shed tears that are circumstantial. A huge 3-D zipper runs across the wall with various expressions inscribed that highlights and uplifts moods.

The Confession Room

The most important room, one often feared is very tastefully designed. The confession room holds a diwan for the contestants to be seated, the backseat of which is decoupaged with mirror work at the borders. Several ropes hang from the ceiling, giving the room a rustic but mysterious vibe. (In Pic: Living Area)

Garden Area - Pool & Gym

A large amount of space has been redeveloped to create the garden area of the house. With greenery all around, the most striking element is the massive swimming pool that has been built in the shape of an eye! Adjoining the pool area is where all the iron pumping will take steam. The open gym will house various iron bars and free-style weights for the contestants to keep up with their fitness routine. (In Pic: Dining Area)