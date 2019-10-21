Bigg Boss 13: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Koena Mitra & Others Among 6 Wild Card Entries To Enter The Show!

Hussain, Himanshi & Vikas To Enter As Wild Card Entrants

According to the AmarUjala.com, the names that are doing the rounds regarding the wild card entries are - Kumkum actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, Punjabi model and actress Himanshi Khurana, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.

Pratik Sehajpal To Enter The Show!

Ace Of Space fame Pratik Sehajpal is also in the list of probable wild card entrant. BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Expected WILD CARD CONTESTANTS #BiggBoss13

🔸Koena Mitra

🔸Khesari Lal Yadav

🔸Himanshi Khurana

🔸Hussain Kuwajerwala

🔸Pratik Sehajpal

🔸Someone from Previous Seasons Contestant (Maybe #VikasGupta )

But this is not FINAL, List might change." - (sic)

Khesari Lal Yadav

Recently, we had also revealed that Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant. Apparently, he was ready to be a part of the show from day one, but couldn't due to his prior commitment. He might enter the house on October 25.

Koena Mitra To Re-enter

It is also being said that Koena Mitra, who was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house, might re-enter the show as a wild card entrant.