    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Koena Mitra & Others Among 6 Wild Card Entries To Enter The Show!

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 makers are creating a huge hype among the audiences. Among the 13 contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur were eliminated during double eviciton. Tonight, we will witness yet another elimination - either Abu Malik or Siddharth Dey might leave the show. Now, the makers are gearing up for the first finale. The viewers will witness wild card entries in the upcoming weeks. It is being said that six popular celebrities might enter as wild card entrants.

      Hussain, Himanshi & Vikas To Enter As Wild Card Entrants

      Hussain, Himanshi & Vikas To Enter As Wild Card Entrants

      According to the AmarUjala.com, the names that are doing the rounds regarding the wild card entries are - Kumkum actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, Punjabi model and actress Himanshi Khurana, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.

      Pratik Sehajpal To Enter The Show!

      Pratik Sehajpal To Enter The Show!

      Ace Of Space fame Pratik Sehajpal is also in the list of probable wild card entrant. BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Expected WILD CARD CONTESTANTS #BiggBoss13

      🔸Koena Mitra

      🔸Khesari Lal Yadav

      🔸Himanshi Khurana

      🔸Hussain Kuwajerwala

      🔸Pratik Sehajpal

      🔸Someone from Previous Seasons Contestant (Maybe #VikasGupta )

      But this is not FINAL, List might change." - (sic)

      Khesari Lal Yadav

      Khesari Lal Yadav

      Recently, we had also revealed that Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant. Apparently, he was ready to be a part of the show from day one, but couldn't due to his prior commitment. He might enter the house on October 25.

      Koena Mitra To Re-enter

      Koena Mitra To Re-enter

      It is also being said that Koena Mitra, who was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house, might re-enter the show as a wild card entrant.

      Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Elimination: Shocking! Mahira Sharma Safe; Abu Or Dey - Who Might Get Evicted?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue