Bigg Boss 13: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Koena Mitra & Others Among 6 Wild Card Entries To Enter The Show!
Bigg Boss 13 makers are creating a huge hype among the audiences. Among the 13 contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur were eliminated during double eviciton. Tonight, we will witness yet another elimination - either Abu Malik or Siddharth Dey might leave the show. Now, the makers are gearing up for the first finale. The viewers will witness wild card entries in the upcoming weeks. It is being said that six popular celebrities might enter as wild card entrants.
Hussain, Himanshi & Vikas To Enter As Wild Card Entrants
According to the AmarUjala.com, the names that are doing the rounds regarding the wild card entries are - Kumkum actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, Punjabi model and actress Himanshi Khurana, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.
Pratik Sehajpal To Enter The Show!
Ace Of Space fame Pratik Sehajpal is also in the list of probable wild card entrant. BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Expected WILD CARD CONTESTANTS #BiggBoss13
🔸Koena Mitra
🔸Khesari Lal Yadav
🔸Himanshi Khurana
🔸Hussain Kuwajerwala
🔸Pratik Sehajpal
🔸Someone from Previous Seasons Contestant (Maybe #VikasGupta )
But this is not FINAL, List might change." - (sic)
Khesari Lal Yadav
Recently, we had also revealed that Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant. Apparently, he was ready to be a part of the show from day one, but couldn't due to his prior commitment. He might enter the house on October 25.
Koena Mitra To Re-enter
It is also being said that Koena Mitra, who was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house, might re-enter the show as a wild card entrant.
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Elimination: Shocking! Mahira Sharma Safe; Abu Or Dey - Who Might Get Evicted?