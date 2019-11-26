    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi Khurana Falling In Love With Asim Riaz? Fans Ask Her ‘Ab Fiance Kaha Gaya’

      Bigg Boss 13 fans are loving Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla's bond. In fact, they have even nicknamed them SidNaz. Recently, Asim Riaz was seen flirting with Himanshi Khurana. Looks like the makers now are trying to cash in on this jodi! Recently, the makers shared a promo in which Asim was seen expressing his feelings for Himanshi Khurana, while the Punjabi kudi too was seen responding to his feelings! This makes us wonder if Himanshi Khurana too is falling in love with Asim!

      Is Himanshi Falling In Love With Asim?

      In the promo video, Asim is seen telling Himanshi that he trusts no one but her. When she asks him if he is also playing game with her, he swears on God and tells her that he has strong feelings for her. It is then Himanshi was seen telling that she too has feelings for him!

      Fans Ask Himanshi: Ab Fiance Kaha Gaya

      As soon as the makers shared the promo, viewers started asking Himanshi where her fiancé is now! Take a look at a few comments!

      Simrngill26: Iska fiance kaha gya choww show k liye kuj bhi kregi abb yeh 🤣.

      Dressesby1: 🤣🤣🤣🤣 fake drama. Ab bf kha gya iska.

      Nilesh & Sania

      Nilesh__chaudhri: Asim Ji App Mere Se Aese Mat Batt Karo Mere Ko Aur Mere Husband Ko Achha Nai Lagta Me Engagement Hu To Abhi Kya Kar Rahi Ho....😂😂."

      Saniaambreen: Ya fiance kaha gya apka.

      Akansha & Mk9761870:

      Akanshasain7: Iska fiance Kha gya ab bdi bdi bate krne wli mdm aj kya ho gya isko.

      Mk9761870: Sati savitri.. 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩😂😂😂😂😂?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ab fiance nhi dekhega mam ka 😂😂😂.

      Himanshi Had Warned Asim

      It has to be recalled that earlier, when Asim was seen flirting with Himanshi, she had warned him and said that she is engaged and her fiance will not like his flirting. Also, in an interview to TOI, the Punjabi singer had clarified that she is not entering Bigg Boss for love.

      Himanshi Is In Relationship Since 9 Years

      Himanshi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am not going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to find love. I am a bit conservative when it comes to love. I can be a good friend to someone in Bigg Boss, but no love story for me. I am already in a committed relationship since last 9 years. Ek mahine ka mera koi bhi connection can't break my 9-year-old long relationship."

      Game ya love? Kya hai yeh @iamhimanshikhurana aur @asimriaz77.official ke beech mein? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: MUST-WATCH! Siddharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Recreate Dil Se Dil Tak's Romantic Scene

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 13:43 [IST]
