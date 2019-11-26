Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi Khurana Falling In Love With Asim? Fans Ask Her ‘Ab Fiance Kaha Gaya?’

Is Himanshi Falling In Love With Asim?

In the promo video, Asim is seen telling Himanshi that he trusts no one but her. When she asks him if he is also playing the game with her, he swears on God and tells her that he has strong feelings for her. It is then Himanshi was seen telling that she too has feelings for him!

Fans Ask Himanshi: Ab Fiance Kaha Gaya

As soon as the makers shared the promo, viewers started asking Himanshi where her fiancé is now! Take a look at a few comments!

Simrngill26: Iska fiance kaha gya choww show k liye kuj bhi kregi abb yeh 🤣.

Dressesby1: 🤣🤣🤣🤣 fake drama. Ab bf kha gya iska.

Nilesh & Sania

Nilesh__chaudhri: Asim Ji App Mere Se Aese Mat Batt Karo Mere Ko Aur Mere Husband Ko Achha Nai Lagta Me Engagement Hu To Abhi Kya Kar Rahi Ho....😂😂."

Saniaambreen: Ya fiance kaha gya apka.

Akansha & Mk9761870:

Akanshasain7: Iska fiance Kha gya ab bdi bdi bate krne wli mdm aj kya ho gya isko.

Mk9761870: Sati savitri.. 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩😂😂😂😂😂?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ab fiance nhi dekhega mam ka 😂😂😂.

Himanshi Had Warned Asim

It has to be recalled that earlier, when Asim was seen flirting with Himanshi, she had warned him and said that she is engaged and her fiance will not like his flirting. Also, in an interview to TOI, the Punjabi singer had clarified that she is not entering Bigg Boss for love.

Himanshi Is In A Relationship For The Past Nine Years

Himanshi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am not going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to find love. I am a bit conservative when it comes to love. I can be a good friend to someone in Bigg Boss, but no love story for me. I am already in a committed relationship since last 9 years. Ek mahine ka mera koi bhi connection can't break my 9-year-old long relationship."