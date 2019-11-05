Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaz Digging Her Own Grave? Mahira Among 7 Contestants Nominated For Eviction

Shehnaz On Her Fallout With Himanshi

For those who missed yesterday's (35th day) episode, Shehnaz and Himanshi spoke about their huge fallout. Shehnaz revealed to Sid, Aarti and Azim Riaz as to how things turned ugly between her and Himanshi, and also said that she became the most disliked celebrity of the Punjabi industry after the controversy.

Himanshi Makes Shocking Revelations

On the other hand, Himanshi revealed to Aarti and other inmates that her make-up artist told her that 'Shehnaz ka kuch issue ho gaya tha'. She then added that due to her inconsolable state, she asked her make-up artist to bring Shehnaz to her place and the duo ended up talking for half-an-hour.

Himanshi then revealed that post this, she never spoke to Shehnaz. She also added that Shehnaz mocked and body-shamed her for one of the songs she did. Although it was raised by the media, Himanshi added that she ignored it.

Shehnaz Digging Her Own Grave!

Himanshi went on to add as to how Shehnaz taunted her in a live video by saying, "Teri maa bhaj gayi si na kisi naal, tera baap tenu chadd ke chala gaya si na (your mother eloped with someone, your father also left you)."

Shehnaz has been trying to patch up with Himanshi ever since she entered the house, but the latter has been avoiding her. Himanshi feels that months of rivalry cannot be forgotten in just a day. This upset Shehnaz, who called Bigg Boss unfair for getting her rival to the house and was seen expressing her intent to quit the show. By repeatedly crying and acting unusual, Shehnaz seems to be digging her own grave.

Nomination Task

On the other hand, Bigg Boss announced the week's nomination task. Different dustbins were placed in the garden area with the name of each contestant written on it. Old contestants were asked to nominate two new contestants, and vice versa. After announcing their nomination, the nominator had to empty a sack full of dry waste on the person they wish to nominate by revealing the reason as to why they are nominating them.

Mahira, Paras Among 7 Nominated Contestants

Paras nominated Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi; Siddharth nominated Arhaan Khan and Khesari Lal Yadav; Mahira nominated Shefali and Tehseem Poonawalla; Asim nominated Tehseem and Arhaan; Shehnaz nominated Hindustani Bhau and Shefali; Himanshi nominated Paras and Shehnaz; Shefali nominated Paras and Shehnaz; Arhaan and Yadav nominated Sidharth and Azim and Tehseem nominated Mahira and Asim. Since Aarti is the captain of the house and had a special power to save a contestant, she saved Azim.

Hence, the final list of contestants nominated for this week's eviction is - Shefali, Arhaan, Teseem, Paras, Siddharth, Shehnaz and Mahira.