Bigg Boss 13: Is Vishal Next Wild Card Entrant? Are Devoleena And Rashami Sent To Secret Room?

Bigg Boss 13 has created a huge buzz since its inception. The viewers recently witnessed the first finale in which six celebrities - Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Zariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Laal Yadav, Arhaan Khan - entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card entrants. As per the latest report, Vishal Aditya Singh, who was recently seen in Nach Baliye 9, will enter the house as the next wild card entrant.

It has to be recalled that Nach Baliye 9's Vishal and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli's fights on and off-stage had grabbed headlines and viewers wanted the couple to participate in Bigg Boss instead of Nach Baliye. According to a TOI report, Bigg Boss makers had approached him sometime back, but as he was contractually bound with the dance reality show, he couldn't take up the controversial reality show.

But now that the dance reality show is over, Vishal will soon be entering the house as the wild card entrant in the coming days. Apparently, the actor will be shooting for his entry performance in the next couple of days.

The viewers are aware, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga were eliminated during the first finale. It is being said that although Shefali is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena and Rashami are apparently sent to the secret room and might re-enter the glasshouse later.

Are you excited about Vishal's entry? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Task: Paras Nominates Himanshi And Supports Shehnaz; Arhaan Irks Siddharth