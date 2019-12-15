Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Contestant Madhurima Tuli For Insulting Transgender Community

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss 13, television actors and former contestants Kamya Panjabi and Hiten Tejwani had entered the glasshouse as part of a task. The actors were supposed to tell the contestants how their performance in the house was looking on for the viewers on television. The duo was seen showing a mirror to the housemates whilst giving constructing feedback about their performances. Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav was also seen in the house as part of the task.

Kamya Panjabi, who has always been known for being extremely outspoken, slammed contestant Madhurima Tuli for insulting the transgender community. Kamya was seen school Madhurima for having used the word 'eunuch' as a negative and derogatory slur. Tuli had addressed ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh as a 'eunuch' during a heated fight this past week on the show.

Kamya scolded Madhurima for her questionable choice of words whilst calling her sick person which made her cry. For the uninitiated, Kamya Punjabi has been a part of 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, a show that speaks about the third gender.

She was also seen telling Shefali Jariwala her behaviour was coming across as manipulative. Kamya also gave a piece of her mind to Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan for his comments on Rashami’s financial voes on national television. Arhaan in an episode had spoken about Rashmi’s alleged bankruptcy and how he played a crucial part in reviving the actresses' career. Kamya made it very clear to Arhaan that the only reason viewers know him is because of Rashami Desai and not the other way around. She also advised Rashami to play the game smartly.

Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav also slammed Arhaan for tarnishing Rashmi's reputation and financial credibility on such a big platform. He made it very clear to Arhaan that his comment had hurt him. He also told his sister not to come across as a spineless individual who constantly needs the support of others in the game. This eventually led to a huge argument between Rashami and Arhaan. Later in the episode, a few housemates were seen advising Rashami to reconsider her decision of marrying Arhaan.