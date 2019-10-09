Bigg Boss 13: KARMA! Devoleena Who Had Mocked Shilpa Shinde For Kitchen Duties Gets Trolled

Rebel Prem

"It's just 10 Days of #BiggBoss13 and They are Fighting over Roti-Roti & Roti.. Aur BigBoss11 mein Hamari #ShilpaShinde ne akele poore Ghar ke liye Kitchen sambhala tha with ZERO Complains. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee Kyu Bebo Hawa nikal gyi. No one can be like Shilpa Shinde #BB13." - (sic)

@_biggbossfc

"Someone rightly said "Karma @BiggBoss ke ghar me hi mil jata hai"😂 The same #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who used to mock #ShilpaShinde for kitchen things in BB11, Khud ki ek hi week me hawa nikl gyi😂 Ab bolein bahu rani kia ho gya #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss." - (sic)

@Shailyjha1

"#DevoleenaBhattacharjee started crying over making food for HMs. 😂 Not everyone can be #ShilpaShinde who fed all HMs even her arch enemies throughout #BB11 with Zero complaints❤ This #Dumbolina mocked Shilpa on SM, Hope she realizes how difficult cooking duty is. #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

Anu Kadam 🇮🇳

"#DevoleenaBhattacharjee was trolling #ShilpaShinde's kitchen work during #BB11... Irony, It's not even couple of weeks & Debo can't handle the kitchen stress.. Maybe now she'll understand that it's not a easy job to cook for 13 unknown ppl.. #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

Shilpa Shinde’s Reaction

When Shilpa was asked to comment regarding Devoleena's attitude, the former told Spotboye that she wasn't aware that Devoleena was against her and had tweeted ‘stupid things' against her. She came to know about the same after her fans messaged her the comments (since she is not on Twitter).

Shilpa Says It’s Karma

The actress was quoted by the portal as saying, "Looking at her comments now, I also feel that yes it is Karma. Though it was not only her, a lot of TV actors had said that Shilpa Shinde khana banakar show jeeti hai, toh unko bol doon ki khana banana koi khaane jitna asaan kaam nahi hai. I have won hearts of the audience by doing everything, not just by cooking food. They got to see all my shades- good, bad, funny, serious, loving and caring."

Devoleena Must Have Realised It By Now

She requested all the celebrities to respect the person who is cooking food for them as it is not an easy job. She feels that Devoleena must have realised it by now. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress is touched by seeing her fans, who still defend/support her.