      Bigg Boss 13: Karni Sena Demands Ban On Salman Khan’s Show, Alleges It To Be Against Indian Culture

      Karni Sena, an organization which is known for targeting certain Bollywood films for 'being against Hindu culture', has now demanded a ban on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The popular reality show is currently running its thirteen season, featuring celebrities from the TV and film space of the Hindi entertainment industry.

      The Rajasthan based vigilante organization has written a letter addressed to Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, calling for an 'immediate ban' on Bigg Boss 13 for insulting Hindu traditions. The letter makes reference to clips from the show, which involves members of different religious communities sharing beds with each other.

      Alleging the show to be 'against Indian culture' and 'corrupting' Hindu mentality, the Karni Sena suggests it to be promoting love jihad. This, the organization claims, is not good for young kids who watch the show. It also opines that the vulgarity level of the show makes it a difficult watch for families also.

      In the past, the Karni Sena has dragged Bollywood films such as Padmaavat, Article 15, and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, into heated controversies on the same account.

      However, this is not the only organization to demand a ban on Bigg Boss 13. According to IANS, the Confederation of All India Traders also called for a ban on the show recently.

      This season of Bigg Boss features Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Abu Malilk, and other celebrities.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 20:59 [IST]
