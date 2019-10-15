Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Asks Makers & Salman Khan: Who Eliminated Me?

Koena Mitra Slams Salman For Taking Shehnaz’s Side

In an interview with TOI, Koena revealed that she was disappointed with her eviction and the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, especially the way Salman Khan took Shehnaz Gill's side. She slammed Salman for taking Shehnaz's side and defending her.

The Actress Is Not At All Happy With The Way Shehnaz Mocked Her

She told the leading daily, "When as a host his actual job is to represent us and hear truth and both the side of stories. When I left the show and came out I saw the viewers noticed the same thing what I noticed and saw. It's been two days and people are still talking about the same thing that my side of the story wasn't discussed and heard. Like Shehnaz criticising me, mocking my face, acting skills. Apparently, Salman said people were loving it, but tell me how many educated people will like it." (sic)

Koena Says…

Koena further added that people didn't like Shehnaz's behaviour and criticised her - this, she realised after she left the Bigg Boss 13 house. She said, "Once I left the show, I realised that no one liked it. People are criticising all these. So how come Salman didn't convey the right message. How come he said on the show that it was all done in a nice way. I don't think apart from Salman anyone else liked her act or found it funny." (sic)

The Actress Says Shehnaz Has No Credibility Right Now

Koena said that she is senior and has done more work than Shehnaz. She added that Shehnaz has no credibility right now, and in fact, people didn't even know about her existence until they saw her on Bigg Boss 13.

She Asks Who Eliminated Her?

The Saki Saki girl questioned the makers and host Salman Khan on what basis she was evicted as people on social media have been supporting her throughout her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Koena Has A Valid Question!

She added, "I'm getting love, affection and respect on social media and from the people I am meeting in person. If the love and affection is anything to go by, my question is to the makers and host Salman Khan is who has eliminated me? I was told by Hina Khan that people are liking my fierce and Boss lady attitude, then suddenly how come I am evicted. Even I am curious to know this." (sic)

Well, indeed, this is a valid question, and even we are curious to know as to who decides the elimination - the makers, Salman or the viewers?