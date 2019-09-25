English
    Bigg Boss 13 Launch: Salman Khan Misunderstood! Actor & Photographer Never Argued

    By Lekhaka
    |
    Salman Khan lashes out at Media at Bigg Boss Season 13 Launch | FilmiBeat

    Recently, at the launch of Bigg Boss 13, actor Salman Khan was alleged of getting into an argument with a photographer. However, the matter of the fact is that Salman Khan and the concerned photographer never had an argument in the first place and it has been misreported as per a source who was present at the venue.

    The source also emphasised that Salman's statement of banning him was in utter fun, just how his easygoing personality goes, as the concerned photographer and Salman know each other.

    Bigg Boss 13 Launch: Salman Khan Misunderstood! Actor & Photographer Never Had Arguments

    A source close to the development shared, "There was no argument between the photographer and Salman Khan. Both know each other. Salman's statement regarding banning him was in a fun and on a lighter note. The actor has been very wrongly misunderstood."

    The new season of the show will be hosted by Salman Khan, who has been associated with Bigg Boss for the previous 10 seasons since Season 4.

