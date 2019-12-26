    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Mumbai’s Dabbawalas Deliver Food And Love To Contestants; Paras Gets Teary-eyed

      Recently, we saw special guests Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a part of a task. The contestants were divided into two teams and both teams were given a special Chinese menu and were asked to run a Chinese stall while feeding the guests. The team that made the maximum profit would be declared as the winner. In today's episode, we will get to watch Mumbai's dabbawalas delivering food and love in the Bigg Boss house.

      As we all know the housemates have been staying away and missing their loved ones. On the occasion of Christmas, the winning team in the Chinese stall task gets a special gift from a special kind of Santa Claus - Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas, who are known for spreading happiness for years now for delivering homemade food, pay a visit to the house.

      Two Dabbawalas enter the Bigg Boss and deliver 'dabbas' sent by the contestants' members. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaz Gill are extremely happy on seeing the tiffins and get emotional. Paras instantly calls them their Santa Claus. The winning team will also be seen sharing food with other housemates, keeping aside all the fights and differences.

      As per the latest promo, Shefali Jariwala gets emotional and recognises that the food is prepared by her mother; Aarti is seen feeding Sidharth; Shehnaz asks Sidharth to taste the food prepared by her mother and Paras gets emotional and was even seen teary-eyed. Seeing Paras emotional, Rashami teases him and says, "Paras roh raha hai pehli baar season mein."

      Santa Claus banke aaye Mumbai ke dabbewale lekar contestants ke ghar se pyaar bhara khaana! Dekhiye yeh emotional episode aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

