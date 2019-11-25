Bigg Boss 13: MUST-WATCH! Siddharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Recreate Dil Se Dil Tak’s Romantic Scene

Siddharth & Rashami’s Sizzling Chemistry

In the promo, Shehnaaz aka Sana can be seen telling Rashami and Siddharth that she is the director and is shooting their romantic scene. 'Aye udi udi' song is played in the background, while Sid and Rashami are seen romancing.

Sid & Rashami Recreate A Romantic Scene From Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors TV captioned the promo, "Dil se Dil tak, bedroom se swimming pool tak lagne wali hai @realsidharthshukla aur @imrashamidesai ke beech romance ki chingari! 🔥." For the uninitiated, this song was played in the promo of Dil Se Dil Tak. The audience loved their sizzling chemistry in the promo as well as on the show.

The Promo Receives Mixed Reaction

This promo of Bigg Boss received mixed responses. While a few felt it was forced/scripted, many loved the cute couple and the crackling chemistry of the actors. A fan commented with a star-struck emoji.

Fan Comments

A few other fans commented, "OMG 😍😘🔥Happy for sid Rashmi ❤️ 😍best Jodi 😘," "😂😂😂after all it's BB anything is possible it's depend upon the script😜," "Haaye mein marjaavaannn😘😘😘😘," and "Great👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 hats off zbrdasti ka sidra? #sidnaaz se itni jealousy?? We aren't fools @colorstv."

Nomination Task

Meanwhile, the nomination task will also be held in today's episode. Colors TV captioned the nomination promo, "#NominationSpecial mein aaj chalenge shabdon ke khanjar!"