Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Find Ameesha Patel Irritating; Call Abu Malik, Pop Version Of Anup Jalota

Ameesha Patel Is Irritating: @real_khabri_1

"For God's sake we don't want to see #AmeeshaPatel She is hell irritating. Ruining fun and interest towards #BiggBoss13 Throw this Stupid so called Maalkin out. We want to see contestants not this Bhuddi. Retweet- Agree #BB13." - (sic)

Sunita

"Ye #BiggBoss13 ki sasti Malkin #AmeeshaPatel ko jaldi eliminate Karo warna ye family show ko adult show Bana k choregi. PS- as #BB13 got such a sasti malikin ki, they decided to have their finale in the 4th week itself 😣" - (sic)

@Mumtaz69980087

"#AmeeshaPatel as Maalkin is just one of Salman's way of trying to revive her career..It looks so forced😣 She is not worthy of the hype given to her..#PreityZinta chal jaati ek baar #Bigboss13." - (sic)

Abu Malik Is Pop Version Of Anup Jalota

Suzy: #AbuMalik ji is like #AnupJalota ji ka pop version 😌 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13. - (sic)

Captain: Greatest achievement of celebrity #AbuMalik has that he is realtive of celebrity.. #AnupJalota Reloaded #BB13 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)

Paras Chhabra Is Male Version Of Surbhi Rana!

_biggbossfc: Tbh! I'm liking #AsimRiaz to my surprise lol🔥 I knew it #ParasChhabra is nothing but male version of Surbhi Rana..But the way #Asim is giving him back is👍 Asim did good rap, there was nothing offensive..#AartiSingh seems to be very understanding💕 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss. - (sic)

@hprneet143: Paras😣 He is too irritating and a damn dirty player... Jealous person 🐒 Paras is so jealous of Asim😐 creating fight unnecessarily nd he is so rude 😾 #ParasChhabra is SO MUCH CUNNING #BB13 @BiggBoss#BiggBoss13. - (sic)

Shehnaaz Gill Is Fake!

@Shirin_Afruj: Everyone - #ShehnaazGill Is So Cute 😍😍 Me - Is She Abnormal ?🙄🙄 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)

@SardiKaTheEnd: Am I the only one who didn't really like #ShehnaazGill .. it was too much overacting and seemed OTT and fake. Sorry but I preferred #ShefaliBagga as she came across as more real #BB13 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)