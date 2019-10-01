Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Find Ameesha Patel Irritating; Call Abu Malik, Pop Version Of Anup Jalota
It's been just a day since the contestants entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The first episode began on a disappointing note as the viewers didn't like the 'maalkin' concept, especially Ameesha Patel's act. They found her irritating and want her to be thrown out of the Bigg Boss 13 house! Also, they found a few contestants like Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey, loud and annoying. They have already given names/titles to the contestants whom they hated in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
The netizens compared Paras to the previous season's contestant Surbhi Rana, who was found to be irritating and unnecessarily loud by the viewers. Fans seem to be annoyed by Abu Malik's songs. While a few felt Shehnaaz Gill was cute, a few others found her fake. They also felt that Siddharth Shukla was overrated and Aarti Singh and Shefali Bagga, sensible. Take a look at a few comments!
Ameesha Patel Is Irritating: @real_khabri_1
"For God's sake we don't want to see #AmeeshaPatel She is hell irritating. Ruining fun and interest towards #BiggBoss13 Throw this Stupid so called Maalkin out. We want to see contestants not this Bhuddi. Retweet- Agree #BB13." - (sic)
Sunita
"Ye #BiggBoss13 ki sasti Malkin #AmeeshaPatel ko jaldi eliminate Karo warna ye family show ko adult show Bana k choregi. PS- as #BB13 got such a sasti malikin ki, they decided to have their finale in the 4th week itself 😣" - (sic)
@Mumtaz69980087
"#AmeeshaPatel as Maalkin is just one of Salman's way of trying to revive her career..It looks so forced😣 She is not worthy of the hype given to her..#PreityZinta chal jaati ek baar #Bigboss13." - (sic)
Abu Malik Is Pop Version Of Anup Jalota
Suzy: #AbuMalik ji is like #AnupJalota ji ka pop version 😌 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13. - (sic)
Captain: Greatest achievement of celebrity #AbuMalik has that he is realtive of celebrity.. #AnupJalota Reloaded #BB13 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)
Paras Chhabra Is Male Version Of Surbhi Rana!
_biggbossfc: Tbh! I'm liking #AsimRiaz to my surprise lol🔥 I knew it #ParasChhabra is nothing but male version of Surbhi Rana..But the way #Asim is giving him back is👍 Asim did good rap, there was nothing offensive..#AartiSingh seems to be very understanding💕 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss. - (sic)
@hprneet143: Paras😣 He is too irritating and a damn dirty player... Jealous person 🐒 Paras is so jealous of Asim😐 creating fight unnecessarily nd he is so rude 😾 #ParasChhabra is SO MUCH CUNNING #BB13 @BiggBoss#BiggBoss13. - (sic)
Shehnaaz Gill Is Fake!
@Shirin_Afruj: Everyone - #ShehnaazGill Is So Cute 😍😍 Me - Is She Abnormal ?🙄🙄 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)
@SardiKaTheEnd: Am I the only one who didn't really like #ShehnaazGill .. it was too much overacting and seemed OTT and fake. Sorry but I preferred #ShefaliBagga as she came across as more real #BB13 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Is Disappointing & Irritating; Contestants Seem Desperate For Footage!