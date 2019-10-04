Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Slam Shefali Bagga; Compare Her To Priyanka Jagga

Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga is one of the most-talked-about contestants of this season. The journalist has been trending on Twitter since the past two days for all the wrong reasons! Recently, during the luxury budget task, she was seen making some distasteful comments about Aarti Singh's personal life, which didn't go well with the netizens. Also, she was the reason that Bigg Boss declared that there will be no 'queen' this week!

It so happened that the winning team (B) had to decide one of the best performers and tag her as a queen, who will get all facilities and even be saved from being nominated. While the majority chose Devoleena as a queen, it was Shefali, who was adamant in her stand and wanted herself to be seen as a queen. Since the team couldn't decide about the queen mutually, Bigg Boss cancelled it and contestants were mighty upset with Shefali.

Viewers Irked With Shefali Not just her inmates, even the viewers lashed out at her for being so annoying and stubborn. A few of them even compared her to the previous season's irritating contestant Priyanka Jagga. Take a look at a few tweets. Netizens Slam Shefali; Compare Her To Priyanka Jagga: MB "#ShefaliBagga is nominated ilsiye she is going nuts. Almost like Jagga. Annoying woman. She picks up unnecessary fights. Koena is right. She's been doing it repeatedly. She calls Koena ‘aunty'. Khud kya hai? Despo woman.#BB13 #BiggBoss." - (sic) Kokila Modi, Deep & @Realtushar143 Kokila Modi 😘: Finally Swami Om ki Dusri beti mil gyi 🙌😘😘 - (sic) DeEp💥💥: New version of #priyankajagga in mask of #ShefaliBagga #BiggBoss13 #BB13. - (sic) @Realtushar143: #ShefaliBagga is the new version of #priyankajagga. - (sic) 💥INVISIBLE💥, @IamH4rshBhatt & @guptatripti37 💥INVISIBLE💥: Kal #ShefaliBagga ko #PriyankaJagga k roop me dekha 😂😂😂😂😂😂 - (sic) @IamH4rshBhatt: I feel #ShefaliBagga is going to be #PriyankaJagga of #BiggBoss13 🤭😂💩💩💩 I can literally see Jagga's face in Shefali. - (sic) @guptatripti37: #ShefaliBagga Is soooo irritating.. #PriyankaJagga ki behan lag rahi h... - (sic) VrindaBali & Fiza VrindaBali: I HATE #ShefaliBagga SHE IS SO SO ANNOYING AND SUCH A JEALOUS WOMAN! 😡😡 #BiggBoss13. - (sic) Fiza Khan: #ShefaliBagga is overreacting..She is doing such annoying things😐...only for footage... - (sic) Ajinkya 🔥 "#ShefaliBagga is just piece of shit man 💩🤮 Dam irritating 😵 #SwamiOm ki dusri beti lagti hai😠 ( pehli to pata hi hai #priyankajagga ) #Aajtak ki sari ijjat uchalke ke aayegi😂 I mean Aajtak kamayi hui bhi & @aajtak ki bhi🤣 #BB13 #BiggBoss #Biggboss13 #Paris #KoenaMitra #BiggBoss #Biggboss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13." - (sic) Arpit Singh "Aaj Kal "Selfish, Egoistic & Arrogant" Ko Log "Strong, Bold & Self Focused" Samjhte Hai. Aur Baat Raha Content Dene Ka Toh #SurbhiRana, #SwamiOm & #PriyankaJagga Bhi Kam Nahi Diye... 😝 And You Know The Rest! #ShefaliBagga #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

