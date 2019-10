Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Slam Shefali Bagga; Compare Her To Priyanka Jagga

Viewers Irked With Shefali

Not just her inmates, even the viewers lashed out at her for being so annoying and stubborn. A few of them even compared her to the previous season's irritating contestant Priyanka Jagga. Take a look at a few tweets.

Netizens Slam Shefali; Compare Her To Priyanka Jagga: MB

"#ShefaliBagga is nominated ilsiye she is going nuts. Almost like Jagga. Annoying woman. She picks up unnecessary fights. Koena is right. She's been doing it repeatedly. She calls Koena ‘aunty'. Khud kya hai? Despo woman.#BB13 #BiggBoss." - (sic)

Kokila Modi, Deep & @Realtushar143

Kokila Modi 😘: Finally Swami Om ki Dusri beti mil gyi 🙌😘😘 - (sic)

DeEp💥💥: New version of #priyankajagga in mask of #ShefaliBagga #BiggBoss13 #BB13. - (sic)

@Realtushar143: #ShefaliBagga is the new version of #priyankajagga. - (sic)

💥INVISIBLE💥, @IamH4rshBhatt & @guptatripti37

💥INVISIBLE💥: Kal #ShefaliBagga ko #PriyankaJagga k roop me dekha 😂😂😂😂😂😂 - (sic)

@IamH4rshBhatt: I feel #ShefaliBagga is going to be #PriyankaJagga of #BiggBoss13 🤭😂💩💩💩 I can literally see Jagga's face in Shefali. - (sic)

@guptatripti37: #ShefaliBagga Is soooo irritating.. #PriyankaJagga ki behan lag rahi h... - (sic)

VrindaBali & Fiza

VrindaBali: I HATE #ShefaliBagga SHE IS SO SO ANNOYING AND SUCH A JEALOUS WOMAN! 😡😡 #BiggBoss13. - (sic)

Fiza Khan: #ShefaliBagga is overreacting..She is doing such annoying things😐...only for footage... - (sic)

Ajinkya 🔥

"#ShefaliBagga is just piece of shit man 💩🤮 Dam irritating 😵 #SwamiOm ki dusri beti lagti hai😠 ( pehli to pata hi hai #priyankajagga ) #Aajtak ki sari ijjat uchalke ke aayegi😂 I mean Aajtak kamayi hui bhi & @aajtak ki bhi🤣 #BB13 #BiggBoss #Biggboss13 #Paris #KoenaMitra #BiggBoss #Biggboss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

Arpit Singh

"Aaj Kal "Selfish, Egoistic & Arrogant" Ko Log "Strong, Bold & Self Focused" Samjhte Hai. Aur Baat Raha Content Dene Ka Toh #SurbhiRana, #SwamiOm & #PriyankaJagga Bhi Kam Nahi Diye... 😝 And You Know The Rest! #ShefaliBagga #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)