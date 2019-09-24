English
    Bigg Boss 13 NEW Promo: Is Ameesha Patel, The Female Instructor? Read More Details

    Recently, Salman Khan along with television celebrities Arjun Bijlani, Sana Khan and Puja Banerjee and Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, launched Bigg Boss 13 on Mumbai Metro. Subsequently, the makers also released a new promo in which Ameesha hints at her entry to the Bigg Boss 13 house. Many have been wondering as to what will be Ameesha's role in the Bigg Boss 13 house! Well, we might have an answer!

    Ameesha Patel In Bigg Boss 13 Promo

    Ameesha Patel In Bigg Boss 13 Promo

    In the new promo released by Colors TV, Ameesha can be seen in a red hot dress with a whip in her hand. She is seen telling, "Kiski banungi humraaz, kiske kholungi raaz... arahi hu Bigg Boss ke ghar aise avatar me, sab ki bandh ho jayegi awaaz."

    ‘You Will Get To See A Lot Of Me In Bigg Boss 13’

    ‘You Will Get To See A Lot Of Me In Bigg Boss 13’

    At the launch event, Ameesha had revealed that she won't be seen as a contestant but added, ‘Gadar machayenge ek alag avatar mein on September 29'. When asked if we will get to watch her on the show apart from the launch episode, she told TOI, "Yes, you will get to see a lot of me in the show. How and what, you need to wait for that."

    Ameesha Hints At Playing A Major Role In Bigg Boss 13

    Ameesha Hints At Playing A Major Role In Bigg Boss 13

    She has been sharing a few pictures and videos. She captioned one of the videos, "Get ready to watch me ON BIG BOSS 13 in a special way... wether inside the house or outside the house ?? Know on the launch episode on 29th SEPTEMBER 2019 ..on COLORS Channel .. 9pm 👍🏻👍🏻💥💥" - (sic). Well, these indicate that she might play a major role in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Is She, The Female Instructor?

    Is She, The Female Instructor?

    It has to be recalled that there were reports of a female instructor joining the original male voice of Bigg Boss (Atul Kapoor). So, is she, the female instructor?

    Ameesha Is NOT The Female Instructor!

    Ameesha Is NOT The Female Instructor!

    Well, if you are wondering if she might be the female instructor, you are wrong! According to a Spotboye report, "Ameesha will enter the house as the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house. Her stay will only be for a day. The Gadar actress will also assign tasks to the contestants in the house."

    Bigg Boss 13 Bedroom

    Bigg Boss 13 Bedroom

    Coming back to the Bigg Boss 13 house.... the design of the Bigg Boss 13 house was revealed recently. If we closely watch the bedroom, you will notice that there are six beds - out of which four are double beds, one is a triple bed and the other is a single bed - which means there will be 12 contestants, this time.

    3 Contestants To Share A Bed!

    3 Contestants To Share A Bed!

    It has to be recalled that there were reports of a female instructor joining the original male voice of Bigg Boss (Atul Kapoor). So, is she, the female instructor?

    Siddharth Shukla’s Cryptic Message

    Siddharth Shukla’s Cryptic Message

    Siddharth Shukla's Cryptic Message

    Stay locked to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

