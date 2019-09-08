Bigg Boss 13 NEW Promo: Salman Khan Confuses Us With ‘Super Tedha’ Twist

Bigg Boss 13 New Promo

In the new promo, Salman Khan is seen inside hourglass (quicksand) timer and clocks are seen in his background. He reveals the ‘super tedha' twist i.e., the finale will be in four weeks and the competition will get tougher post that.

BB 13 Promos Are Confusing!

A few days ago, the makers have released a couple of promos. In the first promo, Salman Khan was seen as a station master, while in the second one, he was seen with two other celebrities - Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. And now, the new promo, all of which have left us confused yet excited.

Tentative List Of Contestants

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shaleen Bhanot and his ex wife Dalljiet Kaur, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang and other popular celebrities have been approached for the show, but none of them have confirmed about their participation.

A Few Confirmed Contestants

A source revealed to Desimartini, "The names of the contestants are kept strictly confidential till the day of the show and they are not revealed at any cost. However, these are names of contestants who are 98% finalised to be part of the show. This is not a tentative list. These people have been spoken to and they have answered in the affirmative."

4 Confirmed Contestants

As per the report, the four contestants are 1. Comedian Rajpal Yadav, 2. CID fame Dayanand Shetty, 3. Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee and 4. Boxer Vijender Singh.