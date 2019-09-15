English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan Set To Enthrall Fans From September 29

    By
    |

    Salman Khan, the one and only 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood, is set to entertain the small screen audience with Bigg Boss 13, which marks his return to Tellywood. The show has already become the hottest trend on social media and this bears testimony to his star power. Now, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 has been released, and it is bound to create a buzz amongst fans for all the right reason.

    Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan Set To Enthrall Fans From September 29

    In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo, Salman is seen in the getup of a cook as he tells fans that the latest season of the reality show is going to be a short but eventful affair due to numerous twists and controversies. While sharing the Bigg Boss 13 promo, Colors TV confirmed that the show will go premiere on September 29 at 9 PM.

    "#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan!😎Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @justvoot,"(sic) read the tweet.

    Unlike the highly unsuccessful previous season, Bigg Boss 13 features only celebrities, and this might help it make a solid impact. Moreover, the buzz is that Salman will be turning 'ring master' this time and controlling the housemates like never before. All in all, this season might take the Bigg Boss brand to new heights.

    So, are you looking forward to Bigg Boss 13? Comments, please!

    More BIGG BOSS 13 News

    Read more about: bigg boss 13 salman khan
    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue