Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan Set To Enthrall Fans From September 29

Salman Khan, the one and only 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood, is set to entertain the small screen audience with Bigg Boss 13, which marks his return to Tellywood. The show has already become the hottest trend on social media and this bears testimony to his star power. Now, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 has been released, and it is bound to create a buzz amongst fans for all the right reason.

In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo, Salman is seen in the getup of a cook as he tells fans that the latest season of the reality show is going to be a short but eventful affair due to numerous twists and controversies. While sharing the Bigg Boss 13 promo, Colors TV confirmed that the show will go premiere on September 29 at 9 PM.

"#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan!😎Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @justvoot,"(sic) read the tweet.

Unlike the highly unsuccessful previous season, Bigg Boss 13 features only celebrities, and this might help it make a solid impact. Moreover, the buzz is that Salman will be turning 'ring master' this time and controlling the housemates like never before. All in all, this season might take the Bigg Boss brand to new heights.

So, are you looking forward to Bigg Boss 13? Comments, please!