    Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan Shows Surbhi Jyoti And Karan Wahi That He Is The Ringmaster

    Salman Khan, the resident 'Bhai' of Bollywood, is gearing up to return to the small screen with Bigg Boss 13 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The show has garnered plenty of attention in the telly world because of its terrific first promo and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, a new promo of Bigg Boss 13 has been released and it is a feast for fans.

    High speed dhamaka aur celebrities ke glamour ka tadka! Sab hoga iss season on #biggboss along with @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan @surbhijyoti @karanwahi #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot

    In the Bigg Boss 13 promo, a miffed Surbhi Jyoti is seen hitting Karan Wahi much to Salman's absolute delight. The Race 3 star is also seen teasing Karan by speaking in pure Hindi. The promo suggests that the Bollywood hunk is going to be the 'ringmaster' this time around, controlling the contestants at every possible instance. All in all, Bigg Boss 13 has the potential to be a fun-filled experience for all concerned.

    Interestingly, the makers had earlier released a promo featuring Salman as a station master, who takes the fans on a journey while explaining the rules of Bigg Boss 13. As such, the buzz is the latest season of this popularity reality show is going to be something quite hatke.

    In case, you did not know, Bigg Boss 12 failed to click with the 'aam janta' due to the involvement of commoners. This makes Bigg Boss 13, featuring only celebrities, a crucial affair for all concerned. In fact, some feel, its fate might decide the future of the popular show.

    So, are you looking forward to Bigg Boss 13? Comments, please!

