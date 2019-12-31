    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: New Year 2020 Party - Rashami Performs Pole Dance; Sidharth-Shehnaz Get Closer!

      From past few days, Bigg Boss 13 house had turned into a war zone. Each and everyone was so busy fighting that they had forgotten to enjoy! Finally, we will get to watch some masti in the Bigg Boss house as the makers have decided to throw a New Year 2020 party for the contestants. There will be music, dance, games and much more! The contestants will be seen in full-on party mode. Rashmai will be seen performing a pole dance!

      Rashami's Pole Dance

      Rashami’s Pole Dance

      As per the latest promo shared by the channel, the contestants will be seen in their glamourous outfits. Rashami will be seen performing a pole dance. She will also be seen dancing with her enemy Sidharth Shukla!

      Sidharth & Sana Get Closer

      Sidharth & Sana Get Closer

      Also, the viewers' favourite Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill will be seen getting closer. The duo will be seen doing a romantic dance. Other contestants - Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz too will be seen enjoying and dancing their heart out.

      New Year 2020 Party

      New Year 2020 Party

      The channel captioned the promo as, "Bigg Boss 13 Aaj New Year party kijiye #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ishtyle mein! 💃🏻 Dekhiye yeh shaandaar party raat 10:30 baje!" - (sic)

      Special Guests In The Bigg Boss House

      Special Guests In The Bigg Boss House

      Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover will be entering the house. The duo will be seen making the contestants do some fun tasks. The promo also suggests that a few special guests will also be entering the house.

      Sunny Leone & Sunil Grover

      Sunny Leone & Sunil Grover

      Sunil and Sunny will be seen giving ‘chappal awards' to the contestants. Also, Asim will be seen dancing with Sunny. The channel shared the promo and captioned it, "Bigg Boss 13 Ghar mein aayi Gutthi aur unki behen @sunnyleone dene gharwalon ko Chappal Awards! 🤣 Watch this masti tonight at 10:30 pm." - (sic)

      Rashami Has A Major Meltdown In Front Of Arhaan

      Rashami Has A Major Meltdown In Front Of Arhaan

      On the other hand, Rashami Desai will be seen having a major meltdown in front of Arhaan Khan. In another promo, Rashami was seen inconsolably crying and saying Arhaan that she is feeling very heavy from within. Arhaan gets emotional and hugs her.

      View this post on Instagram

      Aaj New Year party kijiye #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ishtyle mein! 💃🏻 Dekhiye yeh shaandaar party raat 10:30 baje! Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Ghar mein aayi Gutthi aur unki behen @sunnyleone dene gharwalon ko Chappal Awards! 🤣 Watch this masti tonight at 10:30 pm. Anytime on @voot @whosunilgrover @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
