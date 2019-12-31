Bigg Boss 13: New Year 2020 Party - Rashami Performs Pole Dance; Sidharth-Shehnaz Get Closer!

Rashami’s Pole Dance

As per the latest promo shared by the channel, the contestants will be seen in their glamourous outfits. Rashami will be seen performing a pole dance. She will also be seen dancing with her enemy Sidharth Shukla!

Sidharth & Sana Get Closer

Also, the viewers' favourite Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill will be seen getting closer. The duo will be seen doing a romantic dance. Other contestants - Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz too will be seen enjoying and dancing their heart out.

New Year 2020 Party

The channel captioned the promo as, "Bigg Boss 13 Aaj New Year party kijiye #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ishtyle mein! 💃🏻 Dekhiye yeh shaandaar party raat 10:30 baje!" - (sic)

Special Guests In The Bigg Boss House

Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover will be entering the house. The duo will be seen making the contestants do some fun tasks. The promo also suggests that a few special guests will also be entering the house.

Sunny Leone & Sunil Grover

Sunil and Sunny will be seen giving ‘chappal awards' to the contestants. Also, Asim will be seen dancing with Sunny. The channel shared the promo and captioned it, "Bigg Boss 13 Ghar mein aayi Gutthi aur unki behen @sunnyleone dene gharwalon ko Chappal Awards! 🤣 Watch this masti tonight at 10:30 pm." - (sic)

Rashami Has A Major Meltdown In Front Of Arhaan

On the other hand, Rashami Desai will be seen having a major meltdown in front of Arhaan Khan. In another promo, Rashami was seen inconsolably crying and saying Arhaan that she is feeling very heavy from within. Arhaan gets emotional and hugs her.