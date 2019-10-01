Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Task: Girls Give Hearts To Save Boys From Nomination; Dey & Asim Nominated?

Are Siddharth Dey & Asim Riaz Already Nominated?

It has to be recalled that Ameesha Patel had given black hearts to Siddharth Dey and Asim Riaz in the previous episode. Hence, the girls can't give them the hearts. Apparently, they are already nominated for eviction. The girls have to give hearts to Siddharth Shukla, Abu Malik and Paras Chhabra in order to save these guys from nomination.

The Nomination Task

As per the nomination task, the girls will have to give hearts to the boys, who in turn, will decide whose heart to accept or break, in order to save them (the girls) from getting nominated for eviction.

Girls Give Hearts To Shukla & Paras

Apparently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aarti Singh give hearts to Siddharth Shukla, while Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra and Shefali Baga give hearts to Paras. Well, it has to be seen - whom will Shehnaaz Gill give the heart to! Also, it remains to be seen if Abu Malik gets nominated for eviction.

Siddharth Chooses Aarti; Paras Rejects Shefali’s Heart

On the other hand, Siddharth chooses Aarti Singh over Devoleena, who calls him smart! Paras rejects Shefali's heart, and they soon get into a major argument.

Shefali & Paras Fight

Shefali fights with Paras as the latter called her rondu (cry baby). She gets irritated and tells him that he is making fun of her emotions. She calls him 'dogla' (dual faced).

Dey & Shukla Fight Over Food

Also, Siddharth Dey and Siddharth Shukla get into an argument over food. Dey tells Shukla that he is fighting to create content, to which Shukla tells that he doesn't need to. Shukla asks Dey to save food as there is less and everybody needs to have.