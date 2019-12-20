Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Asks GF To Wash His Dirty Shoes; Akanksha Says 'Yeh Shoes Se He Marungi'

Paras Asks Akanksha To Wash His Dirty Shoes & Send Him

Akanksha was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yesterday, he sent me his dirty clothes from the Bigg Boss 13 house and gave one message that please ask Akanksha baby to wash my shoes and sent it back. I feel like hitting him with those shoes only."

Akanksha Is Not Liking The Proximity Between Paras & Mahira

She further added, "First he does all this and then he conveys this message. He has completely lost it. Now I even doubt if he is playing inside from three months or playing outside with me for three years. I was fine with him flirting with girls, but now I feel he is going overboard. I am not liking the proximity between Mahira and him."

The Actress Is Upset With Paras

Akanksha is upset with Paras as he gifted the perfume to Mahira which her mother had gifted to him. She revealed to the leading daily that she and her mother, who watch the show together felt bad about the same. She said, "I was embarrassed as some other girl (Mahira) was claiming that Paras had gifted it to her. I don't know why Paras is doing all this. Even if it is all for the game, he will surely have to give a lot of clarification, once he comes out."

'Yeh Shoes Se He Marungi'

The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress shared a few videos on her Instagram stories and slammed him. In one of the videos, she said, "Guys aaj paras ke ye stinking dirty clothes wapas aaye hai with an amazing message that please tell my baby ke mere ye favourite shoes dhulwake wapas bhejwaade. Paras, are you serious?" She captioned the video, "Yeh shoes se he maarungi..Bahar toh aao.(laughing emojis ) After watching him flirting today, he has the audacity to demand R u serious @parasvchhabrra." - (sic)

#bi*chmode On

In another video, she was seen asking, "Yaar ye log andar task kar rahe hai ke kya kar rahe hai. My house is stinking. These clothes are in such bad state. So Paras im not sending you anything back, kuch wash nahi karwaungi." The actress captioned the video, "#bitchmode on. You gonna wash this by yourself once ur back @parasvchhabrra." - (sic)