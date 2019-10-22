Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Says He Doesn’t Like Salman’s Behaviour; Disrespects Caller Of The Week!

Paras Chhabra Doesn’t Like Salman Khan’s Behaviour!

Paras told Mahira, "Mujhe seriously lag raha hai ye Salman sir ka kuch jyada hi chid-chid chal raha hai. Itni problem hai to bahar nikal do. I don't care." The actor also wasn't happy with the caller and disrespected him. He alleged that the said caller was being coached to make negative comments about him on the show.

This hasn't gone well with viewers, who lashed out at him on social media. Even ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant slammed Paras for the same.

Kishwer Merchant Slam Paras

Kishwer wrote, "Paras gets a call .. and gets very mad about it ,even though the caller is saying the truth !! Ek fan ke liye on camera he is saying shakal dekh apni ? And abusing him .. wow, do people still wanna vote for him ?" - (sic)

Fan Comments: Wasim Akram

Many viewers agreed with Kishwer. Take a look at a few tweets! Wasim Akram wrote, "Jab ek caller ki baat nhi jhel skta ye banda socho jab kbhi salman bja de to kya hoga iska 😭😭." - (sic)

BeingNikhilGera

"He cant listen what he is actually doing in #BiggBoss13 then imagine our patience to bear him in the house...I dont know how big star he consider himself, caller to chhoro usne @BeingSalmanKhan k baare me b bol diya #Disgusting." - (sic)

Manya

"He doesnt has respect for him...how he can say something fake just to spoil #SiddharthShukla Image...caller told the truth and paras didnt let him complete the conversation..." - (sic)