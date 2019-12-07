Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s GF Akanksha Is Irked; Says He Has Made Their Relationship A Joke On TV
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and television actress Akanksha Puri have been in a relationship for almost three years now, but his stint on the show seems to be affecting their bond now! It has to be recalled that Paras had made shocking statements about his girlfriend in the Bigg Boss house. The actor had said that he was in a forced relationship with Akanksha because each time he tried to break up, she would end up crying. He also said that the tattoo of her name on his wrist was forced by her. This obviously, hasn't gone down well with the actress who has now reacted strongly. In an interview with BT, the actress seemed irked with Paras and feels that he has made their relationship a joke on national television.
‘The Tattoo On His Hand Was A Surprise Gift From Him’
Regarding the tattoo, Akanksha told BT, "The tattoo on his hand was a surprise gift from him. I was in the middle of a shoot when he sent a picture of the tattoo on my phone. And because he had tattooed my signature, I got a tattoo of his name. I never thought that he would cook up this story inside the house."
Akanksha Clarifies Their Relationship Is Not Forced
The actress is shocked by his behaviour and clarified that their relationship is not 'forced'. Akanksha said that she is financially and emotionally strong, and doesn't need a man in her life. She also added that if Paras tells her that their relationship is over, she is happy to let him go.
The Actress says…
The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress further added, "If this is a forced relationship, why has he given me his house keys, car keys and bank account details? He doesn't have a manager and I am the one, who is coordinating his clothes and every other requirement inside the house."
Akanksha Claims She Is Seeing A Different Side Of Paras
She also added that she is seeing a completely different side of Paras on the show. When asked if he is a difficult boyfriend, the actress said that he gets hyper and has no control over his language, but later cools down and apologises. She also added that it was he who wanted her to make their relationship public.
‘He Has Made Our Relationship A Joke On National Television’
Akanksha added, "He may be hungry for work, but he has made our relationship a joke on national television and I can't accept it. I am just waiting for him to come out of the house and confront him so that we can set things straight."
‘He Definitely Crossed His Limits’
A couple of days ago she had tweeted, "Thank you everyone for supporting me.I am absolutely clueless about why Paras is saying all this.He left on a very different note.I have always supported him n will continue to do so but this time he definitely crossed his limits.Me and his mother are deeply hurt." - (sic)
Also, the actress had recently revealed their WhatApp chats where Paras promises his loyalty before he entered the house. Biggbosskhabri shared the snapshots of the same on Instagram.
