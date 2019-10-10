Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF SURPRISED To Know He Wanted To End His Relationship With Her

The 'sanskari playboy' of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra has confused not just us and the housemates with his flirting nature, but also his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. It has to be recalled that in the previous episode, he claimed that he tried to end his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha several times, but he couldn't do so as she would start crying. This statement has shocked Akanksha, who has been supporting him outside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Akanksha told TOI, "I saw the episode last night and Paras' statement about our break-up came as a surprise to me. Honestly, I wasn't prepared for it. When the offer of Bigg Boss 13 came to him, we had discussed about several things, but not this. He is very clear, he wants to win the game and he can do anything to entertain people and give content. But I was not expecting this."

Akanksha further said, "I don't know why he said this. If this is his strategy or what, I have no idea. I don't want to be judgemental, as only he knows the circumstances of the house. He is very hyper, has anger issues so I don't know what made him say that. I feel it will be too early to comment on it. Right now I am watching it as a viewer, when he is out only then I can talk to him and understand why he said this."

Surprisingly, the actress revealed that before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras had discussed marriage. She said that he was happy to bag the Bigg Boss offer and told her that he wants to settle down as he has bagged this big break.

Akanksha added that his mother was around when they had conversations about getting married. The Calendar Girl actress also revealed that she is handling everything for him - his bank accounts, social media handles, his mother and his family.

She further said, "I don't want to jump on any conclusion, let him come out, and tell this to me personally, then I will see." (sic)

Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: BJP MLA Seeks Ban On Salman's Show; Nav Nirman Sena President Goes On Hunger Strike