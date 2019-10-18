    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Had Harassed Splitsvilla’s Sunny Leone?

      Paras Chhabra has been grabbing eyeballs in the Bigg Boss 13 house! Recently, he had revealed his Bigg Boss co-contestant Siddharth Shukla's past. Netizens had slammed him for interfering in Siddharth and Rashami Desai's personal issues. Now, something from the actor's past has been revealed, which will surprise readers. Apparently, way back in 2015, Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone had accused Paras of inappropriately touching her!

      For those who are unaware, Paras and Akanksha Popli were declared the winners of MTV Splitsvilla 5. Paras had also appeared on Splitsvilla 8 as a celebrity participant and it was then that he is said to have rubbed the actress the wrong way.

      A source was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Since Sunny Leone is one of the hosts on the show, she has to interact with all the contestants. During the shoot, Paras has been trying to impress her with one liners and silly jokes. Initially, she did not react to it. When it went out of control, she had a word with the makers."

      Another source revealed, "Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, are generally part of the shoot and so, no one dares to trouble her. But Paras would still try to get friendly with her. So, she requested the production house not to call him for the show's launch as they had planned."

      But Paras had denied the report. He had said that he didn't pass odd comments at Sunny during the show. The actor further said that he was a straight forward and positive person. He added that he was friendly with other contestants as well as the jury.

      Paras added that Sunny's personality was so charming that it attracted everybody who was around. He clarified that he was formally invited for the show's launch, but he couldn't make it as he was operated for pilonidal sinus and was on bed rest.

      Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
