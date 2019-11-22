Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Struggles In Life

Difficult roads often lead us to beautiful destinations and the same is true for a lot of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The latest clip of Bigg Boss 13's Unseen Undekha is about Paras Chhabra sharing his struggles and experiences with Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau.

The conversation begins when Bhau asks Paras about his father's occupation. Paras tells Bhau, "Papa nahi hai mere, expire ho gaye the jab Mein 3 saal ka tha."

Paras shares his feelings with Bhau as he says, "Mujhe pata hi nahi papa wali feeling kya hoti hai. Meri maa hi meri sabkuch hai. Meri mummy ne koi kasar nahi chodi mujhe bada karne ke liye, mein apni maa ko sabse strong manta hu. Maa ne mujhe saari cheezein di hai, lekin sabki value pata karayi hai. Agar mujhe 10 rupaye ka bhi kuch chaiye hota tha na toh pehle uski value batayi hai. Acche school mein bhi padhaya par meine padhai jaldi chod di, 11th mid mein padhai chod di."

Bhau sympathised with Paras and asked him, "Tu iss line mein kaise aaya?" To which Paras replied, "Kismat thi bhau, pehle meine modelling se career shuru kia, ek picture nahi thi mere paas, par fir meine audition dia, top models aaye the uss movie ka audition dene, lekin mein select hua sab mein se. All over India mein hoardings the, magazines mein photo. Campaign toh bahut bada tha lekin mujhe diye 4,000 rupaye ek din ke. Mere liye who bhi badi baat thi kyuki meine 6,000 rupaye mahine wali naukri bhi ki hai. That movie was my turning point. Uske baad MTV Splitsvilla ka audition diya 2012 mein aur show jeeta. Uska baad, 2015 mein fir gaya Splitsvilla celebrity contestant ban ke. Fir uske baad TV shows. Tab se TV shows kar raha hu."

Paras's life has not been a bed of roses yet he is one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house.

