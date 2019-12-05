Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Out Of The House Due To THIS Reason!

Bigg Boss 13's latest promo surprised the audience as Paras Chhabra was seen leaving the house and his inmates bidding goodbye to his inmates. The reason for the same wasn't clearly shown and Bigg Boss makers had the viewers guessing. It was speculated that Paras was punished as he didn't follow the rules (as sanchalak) in the recent task. Shehnaz Gill was seen crying her heart out and confessing that she loves Paras. So, is Paras evicted? Well, the answer is no! Apparently, he is out due to a medical reason.

It is being said that Paras had injured his finger during the BB Transport task. Viewers might have noticed him wearing a fracture band on his finger. Apparently, the injury was pretty bad and doctors suggested he get a surgery done, and hence, he was out of the house.

As per a Spotboye report, the surgery was minor and was performed yesterday in a Mumbai's hospital. He might enter the Bigg Boss 13 house today itself. It is being said that no one was allowed to meet or communicate with the actor.

It has to be recalled that Devoleena Bhattacharjee too was out of the house due to medical reason. She injured her back and doctors had advised her rest. As per the reports, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress may return to the show in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the makers have introduced yet another twist. Bigg Boss 11's mastermind Vikas Gupta will be entering the house (may be tonight). Apparently, he will be replacing Devoleena on the show. While a few reports suggested that he is a wild card entrant and will be part of the elimination, a few others suggested that he is just a guest and will be out of the house after Devoleena's re-entry.

Well, this season is turning out to be the most interesting one! Are you excited about the upcoming twists? Hit the comment box to share your views.

