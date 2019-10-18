Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Reveals Siddharth Shukla Was In Rehab For A Year; Tweeple Slam Paras

Siddharth Shukla Was In Rehab For A Year

Post the fight, Devoleena, who was concerned about Siddharth's anger issues, shared the same with Paras. It was then Paras revealed that Shukla was in rehab for a year.

Paras told Devoleena that he and Siddharth had the same driver and revealed that Sid was in rehab after weight gain, for a year. He also added that Sid got back to shape, but by taking supplements.

Paras Asks Shehnaz To Not Support Sid

Paras was even seen telling Shehnaz that she must not support Shukla as she had no clue about the kind of guy he is. He also said that Mahir and Shefali know the truth as to how abusive he is, and had ugly fights with Rashami. Paras even called Sid, a manipulator.

Shehnaz Asks Rashami About Her & Siddharth’s Affair!

On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill asked Rashami Desai as to why she hates Sid so much, to which Rashami says that she had several reasons to not like him. Shehnaz even asked Rashami if they were a couple outside the house.

Siddharth Used to Abuse Rashami On Dil Se Dil Tak Sets?

During the interaction with Devoleena, Rashami said that she had major fights with Siddharth on Dil Se Dil Tak sets. Rashami also revealed that Sid used to abuse her and had even asked the production guys to kick her out of the show. But later, he left the show.

Rashami & Siddharth Argue

Also, the contestants got into an argument regarding the nominations for jail! Rashami nominated Siddharth for 'Kaal kothri' punishment and the duo got into a major argument. Rashami told Sid that he is tarnishing her image, while the latter argued that she is playing the 'woman card' and it is affecting his image.

Tweeple Slam Paras

Tweeple didn't like Paras' interference in Siddharth's personal life and slammed him for the same. A user wrote, "How dare #ParasChhabra talk abt Rashmi and Sid's personal issues on national television. So cald ‘ gentleman ‘ doesn't have guts to say this on #SiddhartShukla ‘s face. And now trying to manipulate #ShehnazGill against Shukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla." - (sic)

Another Fan Writes…

"#ParasChhabra Bringing personal life of #SiddhartShukla and telling things to other people behind his back.. God knows what's true or not but PARAS PLZ SIDDHARTH KI BURAI KARNA BAND KARO what about this Bro ?? Tharki 🤮🤮 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla." - (sic)

A Fan Commented…

"#ParasChhabra shouldn't talk about #SiddharthShukla personal life! Paras was talking about Re-hab treatment, his health & medicines he took..!👎 How Shukla Ji's Family specially Mom would have felt Today..!😒 Paras needs WKV doses!" - (sic)