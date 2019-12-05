    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Says Girlfriend Forced Him To Get Her Name Tattooed; Akanksha Reacts

      In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra made a shocking statement about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. When Arhaan Khan, who recently re-entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, asked Paras about his tattoo, the latter said that he got her girlfriend's name tattooed because she forced him.

      Paras Says Girlfriend Forced Him To Get Her Name Tattooed

      Paras Says Girlfriend Forced Him To Get Her Name Tattooed

      For the uninitiated, Paras and his girlfriend, Akanksha have each other's names tattooed on their wrists. While talking to Arhaan, Paras said, "Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa," adding that she would constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her and to make her happy, he had to do this. He added, "Usko agar main khush karta hoon aur usko tattoo se khushi milti hai, toh theek hai."

      Paras's Yet Another Shocking Statement

      Paras’s Yet Another Shocking Statement

      Arhaan was shocked and said that it was stupid to get someone's name permanently inked on the body only out of pressure. To which, Paras replied that he could always modify the tattoo, if needed. "Kitna bada tattoo hai? Yeh tattoo maine iss tareeke se banwaya hai ki kal ko agar mujhe kuch aur banwana ho toh."

      Paras Doesn't Seem To Be Thankful For Akansha's Support

      Paras Doesn't Seem To Be Thankful For Akansha's Support

      The actor even tells Arhaan that he has told Akanksha that if for the show's sake, he has to pair up (with other girls), he would do so. Although Arhaan conveyed to Paras that Akanksha is supporting him from the outside, the actor didn't seem to be thankful about it!

      He Wanted To Break up With Akanksha

      He Wanted To Break up With Akanksha

      This is not the first time that Paras has been talking against his girlfriend. Earlier too he had said that he had tried to break up with her on several occasions but couldn't do so as she would break down and he didn't want to hurt her.

      Akanksha Is Speechless

      Akanksha Is Speechless

      This attitude of Paras's has not only took us by surprise, but also his girlfriend, who seemed speechless. When Spotboye contacted Akanksha to know her reaction (on his tattoo comment), she said, "I am not in the correct frame of mind to talk on this. I will wait for Paras to come out."

      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
