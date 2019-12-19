Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Surprises Mahira Sharma By Kissing Her; His GF Akanksha Is Confused!

Paras Kisses Mahira

The duo was seen discussing a few incidents from the past. He also tells her that she looked beautiful in a black dress. Post their playful fight, Paras surprises Mahira by kissing her. She even asked him, 'kya kiya tu (what did you do)'.

The Actor Surprises Mahira

He didn't stop and kissed her yet again while Mahira got irritated, threw a pillow at him and called him, 'lichad admi'. Post this, Paras laughed and walked away!

Akanksha Puri Shocked With This Incident

Paras's girlfriend Akanksha Puri is shocked with this incident and is also confused. She wondered if he was playing with her since the past three years (since the commencement of their relationship) or is playing with Mahira since the past three months (in reference to the time he has spent in Bigg Boss house)!

‘I Don't Want To Jump To Any Conclusion’

The actress was quoted by India-forums as saying, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don't want to jump to any conclusion."

Paras Has Always Confused Akanksha

This is not the first time that Paras has confused Akanksha with his behaviour in the house. His statements about her had upset her. Earlier, the actor had said that he was in a forced relationship with Akanksha because each time he tried to break up, she would end up crying.

It has to be recalled that Akanksha has Paras's tattoo, while the actor has Akanksha's tattoo. During his conversation with Arhaan Khan, he had said that the tattoo of her name on his wrist was forced by her.