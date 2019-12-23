Bigg Boss 13: Paras’ Girlfriend Akanksha Claims He Has Zero Bank Balance And Is Dependent On Her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri is extremely upset with his behaviour and closeness towards Mahira Sharma. Recently, the actress said that it was she who gave him the idea to play 'sanskari playboy' in the Bigg Boss house. But now, the idea has backfired on her because she is confused as to with whom he is playing - with her or Mahira! She also claimed that Paras has zero bank balance and is dependent on her.

Akanksha was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I had only given this idea to Paras to display his playboy image on the show as people love him in that way. I had told him to keep that track on, keep the audience confused by flirting. We had a discussion that on any show either it is the love story or fights which sell so keeping that in mind, we thought we will play along those lines."

Akanksha feels that Paras is desperate to win the show as he has struggled a lot, did small jobs to be able to reach where he is now. She added that she is waiting to hear from him (to clarify what he was doing inside the house).

The actress also revealed that the channel wanted her to go inside the house as a wildcard along with Hindustani Bhau and others, but she did not go as she didn't want to meddle with his game.

Akanksha said, "As a person, I am strong, between the two of us, I am the more dominating one and strong as well. But, he is portraying a damsel in distress sort of an image of mine. He is dependent on me for so many things, zero balance, his two shows went off-air, so I know his struggle. He left on a very different note."

The actress further added, "I am trying to give him a benefit of doubt but after a point, I just don't know what is happening. If this is real self, then I don't think I can be with a person like that. I am okay being alone. I haven't seen this personality of his in the last few years. I can't stay with such a person as a partner."

