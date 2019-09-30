Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Episode Live Updates: All That Happened On Salman Khan’s Show

One of Indian television's most popular and loved reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to entertain us with its 13th season. Bigg Boss 13 is airing its premiere episode on Colours TV tonight, September 29. Salman Khan will be sprucing up the in-house drama with his ever-fabulous hosting. Here are the live updates of Bigg Boss 13 premiere episode!

Bigg Boss 13 is here with all-new celebrity contestants who will be made to face tasks even before they set foot in the house. Know when they make their entries into the much-talked about house. Stay tuned!

23:45 - Bigg Boss 13 premiere episode ends. Preview of the next episode shows fireworks having started among inmates right from the get-go. These are the contestants - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Koena Mitra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Dalljiet Kaur, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey, Paras Chabra, and Shefali Bagga.

23:46 - The boys in Bigg Boss are geared up to enter the house. Salman announces that Abu Malik has a disadvntage since he has no duties assigned to him. Salman distributes the Bed Friends Forever bands to all the male contestants, gives them final advice, and sends them off into the house.

23:32 - Arti Singh is introduced as the thirteenth contestant on the show by Krushna Abhishek.

23:20 - Bong beauty Koena Mitra makes a stunning entry in black, as Bigg Boss 13's twelfth contestant. Salman gets all the male contestants to pole dance!

23:05 - Ameesha Patel makes a sizzling hot entry dancing to 'Ram Chahe Leela Chahe' as the 'Malki' of the show. Saying that she has done her reasearch on this season's contestants, Ameesha spills the beans on many of them. Ameesha will be entering the house tomorrow morning, shocking all the inmates.

22:50 - TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is the next contestant to enter Bigg Boss 13. She talks about her split from her husband Shaleen Bhanot, and says that she is open to finding love on the show. Dalljiet's adorable son gives her the sweetest send-off.

22:32 - Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi artist makes a jazzy entry, getting Salman to join her as she is grooving to 'Dil Diya Gallan'. Salman calls her 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif'. Shehnaaz flirts with Salman, making him blush. She finds out that her bed partner is Paras Chabra.

22:20 - News anchor Shefali Bagga joins the group as the ninth contestant. She says she is looking forward to the Bigg Boss journey.

22:08 - We get the first glimpse of the house when Rashami enters it. Devoleena and Mahira show her around.

22:05 - Rashami Desai is assigned the chai and dinner duty. Rashami chooses her former co-star Siddharth Shukla. When Salman asks which quality of Rashami should not come up in the show, he says her honesty.

21:58 - Rashami Desai is the third female contestant to make a banging entry onto the Bigg Boss 13 stage. Salman playfully brings up the rumour that Rashami is there to find a husband. Rashami laughs it off saying that even she didn't know that she was there for that.

21:53 - Salman asigns Devoleena Bhattacharjee breakfast and lunch cooking duty. Asking her to choose her partner in this, the first task of the show is a Bhelpuri cooking face-off between Abu Malik and Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth wins the task and becomes Devoleena's partner.

21:43 - Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the second female contestant to enter. Making a fabulous entry, the 'Gopi Bahu' reveals that the one thing she won't do on the show is fall in love. Salman reminds her that many contestants have changed their plans after going inside the house in the past.

21:35 - Salman brings some fun into the premiere episode, asking Mahira to choose from among the male contestants, whom she would like to go on dates with, whom she would like to go home with, whom she would like to go to a village with and so on. The audience hoot and crackle with laughter as Mahira names her choices.

21:32 - Salman gives out the first Bigg Boss 'Bed Friends Forever' band to Mahira. A new concept this season, BFF bands will decide which inmates will share beds. Who Mahira will be 'Bed Friends' with will be revealed later!

21:28 - After introducing the male contestants of this season, Salman starts welcoming the female contestants, starting with Mahira Sharma. A big Kareena Kapoor fan, Mahira enters Bigg Boss 13 grooving to 'Tareefan'.

21:25 - Kashmiri model, Asim Riaz is the fifth contestant to make a grand entry on Bigg Boss 13. Calling Salman as inspiration and pioneer of six-pack abs in Bollywood, Asim takes his place next to other contestants.

21:23 - Film music composer, Abu Malilk is introduced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Salman shares that he has worked with Abu numerous times, most memorably on 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', calling him one of the most talented people he knows.

21:20 - Splitsvilla winner, Paras Chabra is the third contestant to be introduced. Salman pulls his leg on him being a 'sanskari playboy'.

21:18 - This season, we have two Siddharths in the house! Siddharth Dey is the second contestant to enter, dancinng to 'First Class'.

21:15 - Sidharth Shukla is the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 13 stage. Grooving to 'na jaane kahan se aya hai', the television star makes a dhamakedar entry

21:12 - Salman reveals how this season is going to be different from the rest. He explains the much talked about 'fast' concept, wherein the winner will be declared in four weeks, but the show will go on to air over a 100 episodes.

21:07 - Salman Khan makes his fabulous entry shaking a leg to his song, 'Slow Motion', and welcomes us all to the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss.