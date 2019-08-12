Bigg Boss 13 Prize Money Doubled To Rs 1 Crore; Salman Khan Invites BB Marathi’s Abhijeet Bichukale!

Bigg Boss 13 Prize Money Doubled To Rs 1 Crore

Now we hear that the makers have doubled the money! As per Tellychakkar's report, the prize money of the show will be Rs 1 crore.

No Task Will Be Introduced That Will Reduce Prize Money

It has to be recalled that the contestants were given opportunity to take a part of prize money and exit the show. The rest of the contestants were left with no option but to play on to win the remaining amount. Apparently, the makers are planning to eliminate the task that reduces the prize money to Rs 40 or 50 lakh.

Why The Makers Decided To Hike Prize Money?

It has to be recalled that many celebrities refused to be a part of the show and the makers are finding it difficult to get big faces for the show. The makers have apparently taken this decision to bring popular faces to the show.

Salman Invites Abhijeet Bichukale To Bigg Boss 13!

Meanwhile, recently, Salman Khan appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 as a special guest. Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 greeted Salman and then introduced him to Abhijeet Bichukale. Mahesh told Salman that Abhijeet refuses to clean toilets. After teasing Abhijeet, Salman asks Mahesh to send Abhijeet Bichukale in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.