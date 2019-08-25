Bigg Boss 13 Promo OUT! Salman Khan Announces BIG TWIST; Reveals This Season Will Be ‘Tedha’!

Salman Khan As Station Master

Seated in a cabin, shaking from the tremors of the train, Salman is seen explaining the concept of the new season and how it will be a fast-moving one causing a lot of anticipation!

The Actor Announces Big Twist

Salman is seen sporting a station master's uniform and a cap. The actor added his own brand of quirk to the promo making it fun and bahut tedha. As per the promo, the show will be for four weeks!

Bigg Boss 13 Will Be For 4 Weeks?

In the promo, he is seen telling, "Kripya dhyan dein, iss baar Bigg Boss ki gaadi hogi sitara special. Chaar hafton mein pahunchayegi finale pe tatkal. Uske baad bhi celebrities kurta phaad ke banayenge rumaal. Jaldi aaiye, varna pachhtaiye."

‘This Season Is Mine & Quite Twisted’

While the makers reveal the show will be ‘coming soon', Salman further adds, "Iss baar, this season is mera, aur bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted)."

All Celebrity Season

As we had earlier revealed, this season will have only celebrities and will not have a specific theme. The set has been shifted from Lonavla to Mumbai. Also, this season will be packed with an extra dose of drama. The show will reportedly be launched on September 29.