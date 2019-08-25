English
    Bigg Boss 13 Promo OUT! Salman Khan Announces BIG TWIST; Reveals This Season Will Be ‘Tedha’!

    Bigg Boss 13 will be filled with jolts, surprises and drama. The journey is all set to begin and will take you on a thrilling ride! The host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan had recently shot for the promo. Just a few hours ago, the makers released the promo of the show, where Salman as a station master announced the big twist of the new season.

    The Dabangg actor is also seen giving the hint that the destination will be closer than ever before. Read on to know more!

    Salman Khan As Station Master

    Salman Khan As Station Master

    Seated in a cabin, shaking from the tremors of the train, Salman is seen explaining the concept of the new season and how it will be a fast-moving one causing a lot of anticipation!

    The Actor Announces Big Twist

    The Actor Announces Big Twist

    Salman is seen sporting a station master's uniform and a cap. The actor added his own brand of quirk to the promo making it fun and bahut tedha. As per the promo, the show will be for four weeks!

    Bigg Boss 13 Will Be For 4 Weeks?

    Bigg Boss 13 Will Be For 4 Weeks?

    In the promo, he is seen telling, "Kripya dhyan dein, iss baar Bigg Boss ki gaadi hogi sitara special. Chaar hafton mein pahunchayegi finale pe tatkal. Uske baad bhi celebrities kurta phaad ke banayenge rumaal. Jaldi aaiye, varna pachhtaiye."

    'This Season Is Mine & Quite Twisted'

    ‘This Season Is Mine & Quite Twisted’

    While the makers reveal the show will be ‘coming soon', Salman further adds, "Iss baar, this season is mera, aur bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted)."

    All Celebrity Season

    All Celebrity Season

    As we had earlier revealed, this season will have only celebrities and will not have a specific theme. The set has been shifted from Lonavla to Mumbai. Also, this season will be packed with an extra dose of drama. The show will reportedly be launched on September 29.

    View this post on Instagram

    Get ready to hop on to the #BB13 entertainment express along with @vivo_india ek dum fatafat! 😍 #BiggBoss13 Coming soon! @beingsalmankhan

    A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

