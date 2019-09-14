English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns Chef; Prepares Khichdi And Hints At Spicy & Unpredictable Twists

    By
    |

    The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is all set to hit the television screens this month end (September 29). The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and will be aired for 15 odd weeks. The finale will be in January 2020. This time, the set of the show is in Film City, Goregaon. As we revealed earlier, the show will have only celebrities. The makers of the show had already revealed three promos, which have left fans confused and excited. Soon, the makers will be releasing the fourth promo, in which Salman will be seen in a chef's avatar!

    In the new promo, the actor in the chef's uniform will be seen cooking in the kitchen set-up. He will be seen preparing 'khichdi' and 'raita', adding his 'tedha tadka' to his recipes. Well, with this, the Dabangg 3 actor is hinting at spicy and unpredictable twists on the show.

    Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns Chef; Prepares Khichdi & Hints At Spicy & Unpredictable Twists

    (Image Source: Instagram)

    Just a few weeks are left and the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijender Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh are some of the celebrities who might participate.

    The latest name to the list is Splitsvilla 5 winner, Paras Chhabra. The actor was earlier in a relationship with Sara Khan. Post his break up with Sara, he was rumoured to be dating Pavitra Punia, who might also enter the controversial reality show. Currently, the actor is dating Calendar Girls' actress Akanksha Puri.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Most Read: Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Injured; Shantanu In Tears After A Heated Argument With Raveena

    More BIGG BOSS 13 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue