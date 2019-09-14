Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns Chef; Prepares Khichdi And Hints At Spicy And Unpredictable Twists!

The controversial reality show of Colors, Bigg Boss 13, is all set to hit television screens this month end (September 29). Bigg Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will air for 15 weeks. The Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be held in January 2020. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 House has been built in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai.

As we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss 13 will have only celebrities. The makers of the show had already revealed three promos, which have left fans confused and yet excited about this season. Soon, the makers will be releasing the fourth promo of Bigg Boss 13, in which Salman Khan will be seen in a chef's avatar!

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 13, as we can see in the picture released, Salman Khan will be seen in a chef's uniform and cooking in a kitchen set-up. He will be seen preparing the Indian dishes of 'khichdi' and 'raita', adding his 'tedha tadka' to the recipes. Well, with this, the Dabangg 3 actor is hinting at spicy and unpredictable twists on Bigg Boss 13!

Just two weeks are left for Bigg Boss 13 to begin and the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijender Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh are some of the celebrities who might participate in Bigg Boss 13.

The latest name to the list is MTV Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra. The actor was earlier in a relationship with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan. Post his break-up with Sara, Paras was rumoured to be dating TV actress Pavitra Punia, who might also enter Bigg Boss 13. Currently, Paras is dating Calendar Girls' actress Akanksha Puri.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!

