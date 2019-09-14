Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns Chef; Prepares Khichdi And Hints At Spicy & Unpredictable Twists

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is all set to hit the television screens this month end (September 29). The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and will be aired for 15 odd weeks. The finale will be in January 2020. This time, the set of the show is in Film City, Goregaon. As we revealed earlier, the show will have only celebrities. The makers of the show had already revealed three promos, which have left fans confused and excited. Soon, the makers will be releasing the fourth promo, in which Salman will be seen in a chef's avatar!

In the new promo, the actor in the chef's uniform will be seen cooking in the kitchen set-up. He will be seen preparing 'khichdi' and 'raita', adding his 'tedha tadka' to his recipes. Well, with this, the Dabangg 3 actor is hinting at spicy and unpredictable twists on the show.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Just a few weeks are left and the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijender Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh are some of the celebrities who might participate.

The latest name to the list is Splitsvilla 5 winner, Paras Chhabra. The actor was earlier in a relationship with Sara Khan. Post his break up with Sara, he was rumoured to be dating Pavitra Punia, who might also enter the controversial reality show. Currently, the actor is dating Calendar Girls' actress Akanksha Puri.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

