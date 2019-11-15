Bigg Boss 13: Punjabi Actress Divya Sharma Calls Shehnaz Gill ‘Creepy’; Supports Himanshi Khurana

Divya Sharma Called Shehnaz Fake

Divya Sharma told the entertainment portal that Himanshi and Shehnaz are her good friends. The actress added that Shehnaz, whom she knows from past two years, is behaving completely fake inside the house.

‘Shehnaz Is Behaving Very Innocent & Childish’

The Punjabi actress also revealed that Sana is not like this in real life. She added, "Shehnaz is behaving very innocent and childish, but it's all fake and she's just trying to get sympathy from fans and Salman Khan."

Shehnaz Is A Creepy Person!

Divya also revealed that she and Sana used to stay together, but they had a big fight and parted ways. She said, "I would say that she is a creepy person."

Himanshi’s Allegations On Sana Are True!

On the other hand, Divya said that she knows Himanshi since she did the song ‘Main Tera Boyfriend'. Regarding Himanshi's accusations on Sana, Divya said that Sana is a person who picks a fight. She added that although Sana is not a completely bad person, but the allegations that Himanshi has put on Sana are true.

Himanshi Is Elegant, Nice & Genuine Girl

The actress further told the portal, "Himanshi is a very nice and genuine girl, she loves herself and is a very respected person in the industry. She is elegant and knows how to conduct herself in front of others."