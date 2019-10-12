Bigg Boss 13 Race To Finale: Salman Khan Announces Power Weekend; Housemates To Get BIG Power

Salman Announces Double Eviction

Salman revealed in the promo that Bigg Boss 13 contestants will get a chance to win a special power during the weekend episodes. He also announces a double eviction.

Dalljiet & Koena Eliminated; No Twist In Elimination!

As we revealed earlier, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra will get eliminated. It was said that there will be a twist in the eviction - one of them might be sent to the secret room. But now, it is being said that none of them will be sent to the secret room.

Wild Entries Post First Finale

Apparently, the makers have to eliminate a few contestants as soon as possible and post the first finale, the viewers might witness a few wild card entries.

Why A Double Eviction?

Regarding the double eviction, a source told IE, "The double eviction came as a shocker to contestants as they were not expecting it. Salman Khan took them by surprise when he announced the same. The makers feel that as the season is a fast paced one and with a finale lined up in four weeks, it was important to have two evictions." (sic)

Power Card Special

Coming back to the special power that Salman announced, BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Power Card Special, Saturday Episode #MahiraSharma to go DATE with #ParasChhabra. Sunday Episode, #RashmiDesai WON against #SiddharthShukla @sidharth_shukla will be gulaam of @TheRashamiDesaitill aagle aadesh of @BiggBoss." - (sic)