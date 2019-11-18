Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Breaks Down As Arhaan Khan Gets Eliminated; Upset Fans Trend #WhyArhaanKhan
The latest Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was full of entertainment as Pagalpanti actors Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela graced Bigg Boss and played fun task with the contestants. The contestants also played 'thappad' task, which was fun! Later, Salman Khan announced that among the nominated contestants, Himanshi Khuranna and Arhaan Khan were in danger zone. He then surprised the contestants and viewers by announcing Arhaan's elimination. As housemates bid goodbye to Arhaan, his alleged girlfriend Rashami Desai broke down.
Rashami Breaks Down, Post Arhaan’s Elimination
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen consoling Rashami as she was seen crying uncontrollably after Arhaan left the house. She was also upset as Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla were seen telling that he made big claims but he didn't fulfil either of them. This didn't go well with Rashami, who warned Paras that she can't listen anything against Arhaan.
Fans Trend #WhyArhaanKhan
Meanwhile, fans were equally surprised and upset with Arhaan's elimination and trended #WhyArhaanKhan. They even said that he deserved another chance. Take a look at a few tweets.
Sheतल ❄
"Bigg Boss 13 may be full of twists but this eviction is totally shocking! Hard to believe that a deserving contestant like Arhaan Khan was eliminated! This is unfair! #WhyArhaanKhan."
Harwindersingh
"Arhaan khan was evicted because he is not popular as other nominated contestants like himanshi and khesari in punjab and bihar, and on premiere, he said that " Pta nahi kb tk tik paonga,log mujhe itna nahi jante " And finally this happens #WhyArhaanKhan."
Dev & Queen
Dev: #WhyArhaanKhan I can't believe that he is evicted... he is strong contender...
Queen: #WhyArhaanKhan can't understand why arhaan khan evicted he is fantastic, he need a chance and deserve for it.
Shadab & Rajat
Shadab Alam: Dear @BiggBoss though I support and Sid and Asim but #ArhaanKhan is good player why you outcasted him? he deserve another chance. #WhyArhaanKhan.
Rajat Agrawal: Shocked to hear about his elimination. #WhyArhaanKhan.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Siddharth's Rudeness Towards Aarti; Calls Sid 'Muhfat'