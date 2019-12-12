Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Slams Arhaan Khan; Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Actor A Fraud

Arhaan’s Shocking Statement

For those who missed the episode, Arhaan told Shefali, "Jab Rashami se mila tha, iske account mein na zero balance tha. Wahaan se leke yahaan tak main Rashami ko kaise leke aya hoon, mera dil janta hai. Khatam ho chuki thi, Rashami Desai road par thi."

Rashami’s Brother Slams Arhaan

This statement shocked and disturbed the actress's family! Her brother Gaurav clarified that Rashami was never on the roads. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "My sister was never on road. I really don't understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn't normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I'm sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting." (sic)

Gaurav Shocked To Know Arhaan’s Marital Status

There were also reports that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's brother and mother were never happy with Desai's proximity to Arhaan and were not in his favour. They had warned her to stay away from him. When Gautam was asked if he was shocked with Arhaan's marital status, he replied in the affirmative.

Devoleena Calls Arhaan A Fraud

On the other hand, Rashami's good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee is happy and thankful to Salman that he exposed Arhaan. She said that initially she thought the actor really loved Desai and wanted to propose to her, but now she is worried as Arhaan is a fraud. She also added, "For me, if someone is a fraud, he will continue to be one. If I were in Rashami's place, I would never forgive Arhaan."

The Actress Says…

She told TOI, "People know Arhaan only because of Rashami. Otherwise, he is hardly known in the industry. Once a guy lies to you, he will forever lie to you. I feel that Arhaan is that kind of a man, who is taking advantage of her. I don't think anyone should get married in haste. If you are financially secure, there is nothing to worry, you can get emotional support from any family member or even a friend. A man should not be the be-all and end-all of everything in life. I feel Rashami should take her time before moving on with Arhaan because at the end of the day, it is about living a happy life."

Dalljiet Worried About Rashami

Dalljiet Kaur too is shocked after knowing Arhaan's truth. Like Devo, Dalljiet too is worried about Rashami. But looks like Rashami has made up her mind as she forgave Arhaan in the recent episode!